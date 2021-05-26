Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
CHARLES EDWARD BOLL, II, 81, of Charleston, WV, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital (E.R.), Charleston, WV. Services are pending at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

