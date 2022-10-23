Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
CHARLES M. DRUMHELER, JR., of Charleston, WV, passed away at the age of 78, on October 6, 2022.
Charles was an independent contractor who worked his entire life until the age of 75.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Orietta Derrick; his father, Charles Sr., who was killed in World War II, and his older sister, Janet Weeks of Pennsylvania.
Charles is survived by his wife of 21 years, Beckie Drumheler, and his stepson, William Edward ReBrook, IV (wife, Naphtali), and two grandchildren, Ravenna and Liam, whom he adored. Charles had many cousins and their families that he was close to, especially Ray Smith of Virginia, who Charles considered his "little brother."
Charles loved all outdoor activities, especially fishing, and he loved to go out on his boat. Beckie is heartbroken to lose her very best friend and partner and appreciates all those who have reached out to her.
The family is grateful to CAMC General Division, especially Nurses Becky, Stephanie, and Kemper of the Neuro ICU for their tender care and consideration to Charles and his family.
Charles loved children. His family would be honored if you wished to do something kind for a deserving child.
Per his wish, Charles was cremated and will be inurned in Tyler Mountain Mausoleum at a later date in a private service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com . Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.