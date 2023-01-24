Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
CHARLES ROY, 89 years old, of Kanawha City in Charleston, WV, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at CAMC Memorial after a bout with COVID and pneumonia.
He was born December 1, 1933, the son of the late Ollie S. and Nona Roy of Charleston.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Kelly and George Roy, and his precious youngest granddaughter, Kayla.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan; his son, Kevin, and wife Janice Roy, and granddaughters Kristyn and husband Tyler Quinn and Kelsy Roy, all of Winchester, VA.
Charles was a longtime member of the former Elmore Memorial A.C. Church, where he served on the board and taught Sunday school for more than 50 years. He also served many years as a counselor and recreational director at Camp Whitney, where he was instrumental in molding young lives for Christ.
He is presently a member of Clendenin Advent Christian Church, where he has done some teaching and singing in the choir.
Charles retired as a Senior Safety Administrator with 45 years of service from Union Carbide. He held an M.S. degree in Safety for Marshall University and taught safety classes part-time at Marshall University and WV Tech. He was active in the Kanawha County Emergency Planning Committee and served in various capacities on the Board of the West Virginia Federal Credit Union for 50 years. After retirement, he provided consultant services for Bayer Chemical and Precision Pumps.
"Chuck," as he was called by many, was often seen with one of his beloved Shelties walking the streets of Kanawha City, making many friends along the way.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV, with Rev. Michael Todorovich conducting the service and Rev. Kevin Miller assisting. Following the service, a graveside service for family will be held at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.
Visitation will begin one hour prior at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clendenin Advent Christian Church, P.O. Box 482, Clendenin, WV 25045, or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25312. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.