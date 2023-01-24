Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

CHARLES ROY, 89 years old, of Kanawha City in Charleston, WV, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at CAMC Memorial after a bout with COVID and pneumonia.

He was born December 1, 1933, the son of the late Ollie S. and Nona Roy of Charleston.

