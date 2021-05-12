Thank you for Reading.

CHARLES WESTFALL, JR., 62, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his residence. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Westfall Family Cemetery, Sissonville, WV. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

