CHERRI ELLEN KIRK, 52, of Poca, WV, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was born August 3, 1968, to the late James and Mary Lamb. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jay Lamb.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Kirk of Poca; and daughter, Chloe Kirk of Gastonia, NC.
Cherri earned her associate degree from Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, NC. Before she became a full-time mother and homemaker, Cherri worked in Advanced Cardiac Life Support as a respiratory therapist at Wake Medical in Raleigh, NC.
Cherri was an avid reader and was an independent Baptist by faith.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.