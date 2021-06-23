CHRISTOPHER STEVEN BUTCH, 71 of St. Albans WV passed away, Tuesday June 8 2021 after a short illness.
Chris was born January 26th 1950 in Northumberland County, PA.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents Mary Moma Butch and Steven Papa Butch; and parents, mother, Helen McNamera, and father, John Joseph Butch.
Chris is survived by his loving wife Lucille; brothers John McNamara and John Butch Jr.; sister Mary McNamara; Special nephew J.R.; stepchildren, Chris Moore, Cheyenne, Devan Green and Evan Jones. Many grandchildren which he cherished very much. Special thanks to Thomas Hamrick for always being by his side.
Chris, an attorny in Charleston, WV where he practiced law for 44 years until he retired in Nov. 2020. Chris loved to travel and had many celebrity friends. His trip to Jamaica became his true love of Reggae music. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing, recording many of albums. He loved listening to Steely Dan. Chris loved to swim, camp and enjoy life. His favorite song was "Old Red by: Blake, Shelton, "Love got me in here, Love got me out."
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Chris' body was cremated as per his request.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time and date.