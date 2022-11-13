Thank you for Reading.

Claudia Hudson-Sims
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

On November 2nd, CLAUDIA HUDSON-SIMS, age 77, went to be with Jesus.

She passed peacefully in Hospice after a long illness.

Tags

Recommended for you