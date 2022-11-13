Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
On November 2nd, CLAUDIA HUDSON-SIMS, age 77, went to be with Jesus.
She passed peacefully in Hospice after a long illness.
Claudia was born in Charleston in 1945, graduated from Charleston High School, and later worked in New Jersey and then went on to work professionally for the West Virginia Department of Health. Following that she worked for a well-known Stock Brokerage Office in North Carolina and attended North Carolina Wesleyan College before returning to West Virginia in 1993.
Claudia was the 16th of 16 children born to Harvey Hudson and Ina Means. She is survived by sisters Mary Hollingsworth, Corrine Shumway, Patty Casto and Margy Stockton. And by her loving husband Tom, stepdaughter Kim, and granddaughter Thora.
A long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston, Claudia led a group for senior citizens called the "Jolly Group" and consistently supported many causes but especially missionary groups. It was her hope to go to the mission field herself.
Married in 1986, Claudia greatly enjoyed travels with her husband Tom. She also loved dancing, singing in the choir, bowling, and a good game of Scrabble. She liked to watch Wheel of Fortune and even travelled to five different cities for contestant tryouts.
A Celebration of Claudia's Life will be held Saturday, November 19 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston. Visitation by family and friends will begin at 12 p.m. with Service starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers it was Claudia's wish that donations be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or the Kanawha County Animal Shelter.