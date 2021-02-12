CLIFFORD "CLIFF" MERLYN HOFFMAN, 77, of Clendenin, WV, passed away from Coronavirus on February 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Cliff's greatest loves in life were his wife Bonnie, his children, grandchildren and his family, who he treasured beyond anything else. He was a devoted family man and a great friend to all.
Cliff loved helping others and worked in management for 35+ years until he retired in 2009. He was an avid sports fan. He loved sports from his youth and all throughout his life through his children, grandchildren, and most recently, his great grandchildren. He followed them all with pride and shared in each of their accomplishments.
He enjoyed family gatherings, taking his grandkids on adventures, traveling, family vacations, the beach, golf, fishing and reading. Cliff served in the military, was an Army veteran and loved his country. He was a kind, honorable man who was always there to help anyone with whatever they needed. The world was blessed by having Cliff in it.
Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Bonnie Jean, loving daughter April Kearns, devoted son Jason Hoffman; his loving grandchildren Michael Kearns (Caitlan), Jamie Meckley (Todd), Gavin Reid (Rita), Savannah Hoffman, Madaleah Hoffman (Luke); brothers Dean Hoffman, Barry Hoffman (Charlotte), Tim Hoffman (Valorie), Kelton Hoffman (Jennifer); sisters Carol Franks (Theron), Connie Hamby (Doug), Rosetta Wiseman (Rodney); dearest friend/brother-in-law Robert Pettit, endearing sister-in-law Patricia Pettit-Thompson, stepmother Sendia Hoffman-Anderson and many loving great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents Clifford James Hoffman and Mary Florence Friend Hoffman and brothers Danny Hoffman and Joe Hoffman.
Cliff arranged to donate his remains to the Human Gift Registry at WVU School of Medicine. For the safety of friends and family, a celebration of Cliff's life will occur this summer so that everyone's life he touched may have an opportunity to share their mutual love and affection.
In lieu of flowers for the family, please consider flowers, food or any to CAMC Memorial CPICU 5th floor Pod A to the frontline workers where Cliff received great care from countless individuals through the end of his life.
