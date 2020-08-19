COLLETTE WILLIAMSON, 91, of Carpentersville, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at CAMC Hospice, Charleston, WV. Per her wishes, her body will be cremated. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
