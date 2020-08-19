Essential reporting in volatile times.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

COLLETTE WILLIAMSON, 91, of Carpentersville, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at CAMC Hospice, Charleston, WV. Per her wishes, her body will be cremated. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.