Thank you for Reading.

Connie Grinstead Hamrick
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

CONNIE GRINSTEAD HAMRICK died on October 30 following a short illness. She was 86.

Connie grew up in St. Albans, the daughter of John Edward Grinstead and Mary Elizabeth Rimmer Grinstead. A Registered Nurse, she was a graduate of St. Albans High School (1954) and the Charleston General Hospital School of Nursing (1957). She managed the ophthalmology practice of her late husband, Dr. George V. Hamrick, for many years.

Tags

Recommended for you