Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
CONNIE GRINSTEAD HAMRICK died on October 30 following a short illness. She was 86.
Connie grew up in St. Albans, the daughter of John Edward Grinstead and Mary Elizabeth Rimmer Grinstead. A Registered Nurse, she was a graduate of St. Albans High School (1954) and the Charleston General Hospital School of Nursing (1957). She managed the ophthalmology practice of her late husband, Dr. George V. Hamrick, for many years.
Connie was active in community organizations throughout her life and held a number of leadership positions, including serving as president of the Junior League of Charleston, the Charleston Woman's Club, and the Charleston Medical Auxiliary.
She is survived by her brother, John Grinstead of Irvine, Calif.; her sister, Mary Burgess of Culloden; daughters Elizabeth LeBrun (Al) of Los Angeles, Elaine McGuire (Bob) of Arlington Heights, Ill., Dr. Emily Battle (Dill) of Charleston; son Alan (Jamie) of San Diego, and six grandchildren: Joe Dekin, George Battle, Julia Battle, Jack Hamrick, Luke Hamrick and Sam Hamrick.
Connie's family is especially grateful for the physicians, staff and volunteers at Hubbard Hospice House and caregiver Carla Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hubbard Hospice House (hospicecarewv.org) are requested.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston with Rev. Dr. William C. Myers officiating. Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service in the church Ruffner Room.