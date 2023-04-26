Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
CONNIE LYNN LANE, 78, of Bickmore, WV, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born January 2, 1945, to the late Elmer "Sam" Taylor and Velma "Did" Nelson of Bickmore, WV. A devout Christian who lived to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Connie was a member of Bickmore Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grammy that loved her family dearly. She was a classy, giving, strong-willed woman with a wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, John Osborne; her daughter, Christina Lynn Lane; her brothers, Wink Taylor, Buck Taylor, Teddy Taylor, and Freddy Taylor; her granddaughter, Macie Rae Taylor, and great-grandson, Weston Lawrence Lane.
Connie is survived by her loving husband of almost 45 years, Willie Lane, and their children: Rick and Mary Lane of Hillsborough, NC, Scott Lane and Patty Warman of Mebane, NC, Lisa and Heath Taylor of Bickmore, WV, Carrie and Mike Asbury of Wallback, WV; her sister, Roberta Saletko, and her brother, Jim Taylor; her grandchildren, Christina Lane, Josh and Ashley Lane, April Lane and Jake Moore, Taylor Lane and Alex Boykin, Jon Lane, Kayla Lane, Allison and Cole Wriston, Jordan and Courtney Asbury, Kaylee and Michael Joe Holstein, Olivia Asbury, Madison Taylor, Will Lane, Nick Lane, Jacob Asbury, and Canaan Taylor, and her great-grandchildren, Bella Menzone, Emery Wriston, Brooklyn Menzone, Ella Boykin, Aria Walton, Josie Boykin, Colt Lane, Michael David Asbury, Aubrey Lane, EJ Lane, Charlotte Asbury, Erin Holstein, Wynter Menzone, Kennedy Asbury, and soon to arrive Baby Asbury and Baby Lane. She is also survived by her best friend of 61 years, Brenda Lane Moore, and many nieces and nephews that she cherished.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Loretta Griffith as she selflessly cared for our mother.
A celebration of Connie's life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Middle Creek Baptist Church, Bickmore, WV, with her grandson, Pastor Jordan Asbury, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be given to a charity of your choice.