Connie Lynn Lane
CONNIE LYNN LANE, 78, of Bickmore, WV, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born January 2, 1945, to the late Elmer "Sam" Taylor and Velma "Did" Nelson of Bickmore, WV. A devout Christian who lived to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Connie was a member of Bickmore Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grammy that loved her family dearly. She was a classy, giving, strong-willed woman with a wonderful sense of humor.

