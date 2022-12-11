Cpl. Joseph Harding Gunnoe

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
CORPORAL JOSEPH HARDING GUNNOE was born October 2, 1923, to Burl and Molly Gunnoe of Charleston, WV. He was the last of thirteen children and is survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was a graduate of Charleston High School and an employee of the Kanawha Manufacturing Company in Charleston, WV. He enlisted in the Army at Fort Thomas, Newport, KY, on March 23, 1943. He was assigned to Company G, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His unit landed in Normandy on July 22, 1944, and participated in the liberation of Paris before making the push into Germany, being the first Allied units to reach German soil. During the Battle of Hürtgen Forest, he was listed as missing in action (MIA) on November 9, 1944, with a finding of death (FOD) November 10, 1945. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on September 14, 2022. He was awarded the Marksmanship Badge, the Combat Infantryman Badge and was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and World War II Victory Medal.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV, with burial immediately following at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV, with full military graveside honors.