Curtis Lee Withrow MD
CURTIS LEE WITHROW, M.D., husband of Lucy Cary Peyton Withrow and father to: Curtis Jr., Charles, Robert, Mary Margaret and John, died on February 4, 2023, at 91 years of age.

West Virginia's first neurologist, Dr. Withrow, began practicing medicine in 1961. He was also a founding member of Neurological Associates in Charleston, WV. His patients remember him being a warm, caring, soft spoken and trusted physician. He acted as both a doctor and advocate for his patients, never limiting his time to examine or discuss any concern. The medical community admired his ability to diagnose a patient and always held him in high esteem as both a doctor and as a person. He truly respected everyone. For several years after retiring from practice, he used his skills as a diagnostician for the Social Security Administration by doing medical chart reviews. There are generations of people who have benefited and continue to benefit from the knowledge and care provided by Dr. Curtis Withrow.

