Curtis Lee Withrow MD

CURTIS LEE WITHROW, M.D., husband of Lucy Cary Peyton Withrow and father to: Curtis Jr., Charles, Robert, Mary Margaret and John, died on February 4, 2023, at 91 years of age.
West Virginia's first neurologist, Dr. Withrow, began practicing medicine in 1961. He was also a founding member of Neurological Associates in Charleston, WV. His patients remember him being a warm, caring, soft spoken and trusted physician. He acted as both a doctor and advocate for his patients, never limiting his time to examine or discuss any concern. The medical community admired his ability to diagnose a patient and always held him in high esteem as both a doctor and as a person. He truly respected everyone. For several years after retiring from practice, he used his skills as a diagnostician for the Social Security Administration by doing medical chart reviews. There are generations of people who have benefited and continue to benefit from the knowledge and care provided by Dr. Curtis Withrow.
Born January 27, 1932, the son of Austin Withrow, Sr. and Martina Howard Withrow, he had two brothers, Austin Withrow, Jr. and Alfred Withrow (Jack). He was preceded in death by them all.
A graduate of Poca High School, he completed one semester of college at Ohio State University, before enrolling at West Virginia Wesleyan College. In only two and one half years, he earned his under graduate degree from Wesleyan. Shortly after marrying his high school sweetheart, Lucy Peyton, in August of 1953, he began medical school at Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia PA. Dr. Withrow then completed his neurology residency at Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital and Mary Fletcher Hospital of the University of Vermont, before returning to West Virginia. He lived in Charleston for the remainder of his life. A member of the Charleston Rotary Club, Dr. Withrow also volunteered as camp physician at the Dilley's Mill Boy Scout Reserve Camp. A member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, he served several terms as a church vestry member. Dr. and Mrs. Withrow donate too many organizations including: St. Matthews Episcopal Church and The Habitat for Humanity of Charleston, WV and West Virginia Wesleyan College.
The life of Dr. Withrow was dedicated to loving his wife and family. The happiness and care for them was his main concern. Family vacations never ceased to be planned. Christmas celebrations were never anything but big and wonderful. Always attending a family celebration or performance, he was up for anything from school plays to athletic events. If any family member had a problem, he was quick to be available with no limit to the time or resources required to provide assistance. He was a medical resource to everyone his family knew and provided advice and direction both in person and over the phone. He was indeed the man with all the right answers.
Dr. Withrow is survived by his wife, Lucy and all of his children: Curt, of Washington, D.C., Chuck, of Cleveland, OH, Robert of Charleston, WV, Mary Margaret Bradley of Lewisburg, WV, John and his husband Paul Murphy of Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his son in law, Jerry Bradley. Five loving and wonderful people call him Grandpa: Kristen Klosterman, Justin Withrow, Daniel Withrow, Elizabeth Bradley and Grace Bradley. Six great grandchildren are fortunate to have known him: Piper, Reid and Jack Kosterman, Peyton, Harper and William Curtis Withrow. Dr. Withrow is also survived by six nieces and four nephews.
A memorial service honoring the life of Dr. Curtis Withrow will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, in Charleston, WV, on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The service will begin at 1:30 p.m., and a celebration will immediately follow at the church's Parrish House/gymnasium. Please come and share your fondest thoughts and stories of Dr. Withrow.