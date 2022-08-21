CUSTER BICKEL HOLLIDAY, of Charleston, WV, died August 13, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV. He was 92.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 2:21 am
CUSTER BICKEL HOLLIDAY, of Charleston, WV, died August 13, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV. He was 92.
Custer was born in Charleston, the son of the late Custer Bryan and Mildred (Warner) Holliday.
Custer was a graduate of Charleston High School and West Virginia University. He began his career as a reporter for the former Huntington Advertiser and later became Public Relations Director for the West Virginia Education Association in Charleston. He then was Managing Editor of the West Virginia Medical Journal for the West Virginia State Medical Association in Charleston.
Custer was a member of First Presbyterian Church, South Charleston, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity.
Survivors include his son, Kenneth C. Holliday of Charleston; sister, Elizabeth "Libby" of Vienna, VA; sister-in-law, Colleen Holiday of Wilmington, NC; two grandsons, Adam and Alexander Holliday of Oregon; two granddaughters, Jane McCallister of Charleston and Leeanna Cunningham of Poca, WV; and nieces, Bethanie Booher of Charleston and Jenny Booher of Cincinnati, OH.
An avid Reader, Custer was a WVU sports fan and liked to travel.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann (Rutledge) Holliday, in 2018; his daughter, Susan Jane Lockhart of Saint Albans, WV, 2007; his sister, Barbara Dempsey of El Paso, TX, 2008; and his brother, William C. Holliday of Wilmington, NC, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2020, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Ginna Taylor of First Presbyterian Church, South Charleston, officiating.
Visitation will begin one hour before services.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Holliday's family suggests donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387. You may send condolences to the family at www.BarlowBonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
