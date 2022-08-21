Thank you for Reading.

Custer Bickel Holliday
CUSTER BICKEL HOLLIDAY, of Charleston, WV, died August 13, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV. He was 92.

Custer was born in Charleston, the son of the late Custer Bryan and Mildred (Warner) Holliday.

