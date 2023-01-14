Thank you for Reading.

Daniel J. Cain
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

DANIEL J. CAIN, 76 of Charleston, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you