Services
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135Website

DANIEL J. CAIN, 76 of Charleston, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.