Daniel J. Cain
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
DANIEL J. CAIN, 76 of Charleston, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Cain was an avid collector of cars. He enjoyed taking run down vehicles and restoring them to their former glory-both inside and under the hood. His mechanical experience restoring car engines came in handy when he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He became so good at his job, that he was sent to the Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany to train others. After attending West Virginia State University, he worked at a bank and a car dealership before becoming employed by the State of West Virginia, where worked at the WV State House and he remained until his retirement.

