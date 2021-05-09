DANIEL T. BISHOP, 56, of Dunbar, WV, passed away at his residence, May 11, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born August 21, 1963, to the late Ted and Barbara Raider Bishop.
Daniel was a 1981 graduate of St. Albans High School and earned his BA degree from the University of Charleston and his master's degree from Marshall University. He served his country with the United States Navy.
During his high school and college years, Daniel played baseball where he served also the umpire. He umpired many baseball games after his high school and college years working with younger children. One of his favorite pastimes was participating in Civil War reenactments, which he did over 18 years traveling with his wife, Beverly, throughout Charleston and the Huntington area. His most important enjoyment was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, he loved going for rides and forgetting about everything around him. He just enjoyed nature and feeling free.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Beverly Bishop. The day he passed they would have celebrated their 24th Wedding Anniversary. Also surviving are their children, Dean Bishop, Jill Woodrum, Adam Watson; six grandchildren; his sister, Kathy Huffman and DeWana Warner; five nephews and three nieces.
To Celebrate the Life of Daniel there will be a Memorial Service held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Bible Center Church, South Charleston, WV, with Pastor Matt Friend officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.