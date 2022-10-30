Thank you for Reading.

Danny (Dan) Ray Cook
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

DANNY (DAN) RAY COOK, of Hurricane, WV, was born in Leckie, McDowell County, WV Nov. 26, 1938 and passed in hospice on October 25, 2022. Dan is survived by his wife Betty Sepulveda Cook, daughters Connie Lucille Lee of Charleston, WV and Independence, VA, Crystal Cook Marshall of Union Grove, NC (husband, Edward), and Cathy Cook, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and family from his wife stretching from Europe to her native Cali, Colombia. The family from Colombia wanted to express they are distraught and they love/d Dan very much.

A summer in his brother's pick mine sent Dan above ground, and after the Army, he worked in insurance in and out of the hollers of WV and SWVA. In his 20s, he taught himself graphic design and sign painting, and later, lithography and screen printing. Priding himself for being of Ben Franklin's profession, Dan printed many of the highway signs dotting the region, and even on his deathbed, fretted about work for customers.

Tags

Recommended for you