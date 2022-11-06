Thank you for Reading.

Danny (Dan) Ray Cook
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

DANNY (DAN) RAY COOK of Hurricane, WV, was born in Leckie, McDowell County, WV, November 26, 1938, and passed in hospice on October 25, 2022.

Dan is survived by his wife, Betty Sepulveda Cook; daughters, Connie Lee Bloss of Charleston, WV, and Troutdale, VA, (partner, Hank Glass), Crystal Cook Marshall of Union Grove, NC, (husband, Edward Marshall), and Cathy Cook; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nephews and their families; cousins; and, family from his wife stretching from Europe to her native Cali, Colombia. The family from Colombia wanted to express they are distraught and they love/d Dan very much.

Tags

Recommended for you