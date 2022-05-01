Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DARLA IRENE SPENCER, 72, of Charleston, WV, passed away on April 24, 2022.
Darla was born in Kanawha County, WV. She was a Registered Professional Archaeologist and was an instructor at WVU Native American Studies Program. She held a Bachelor's of Fine Arts from West Virginia State University, as well as a Master's in Sociology and Anthropology at Marshall University. Darla has researched the archaeology and early history of West Virginia for over 25 years and was the Secretary-Treasurer of the West Virginia Archeological Society and Board of Directors member of the Council for West Virginia Archaeology. In 2003, she was awarded the Sigfus Olafson Award of Merit for her contributions to West Virginia Archaeology and early history of West Virginia. Darla was also a published author of two books (Early Native Americans in West Virginia: The Fort Ancient Culture. 2016; Woodland Mounds in West Virginia. 2019) and several articles for Archeological journals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Anthony Hoffman.
Darla is survived by her sons, Logan Hoffman and Damon Hoffman (Wendy), and niece, Gloria Lopez, all of Charleston, WV.
To honor the Life of Darla Spencer, a Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street, East, in Charleston, WV. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.