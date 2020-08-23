DARRELL EDWARD LOCKARD, 68, of Foster, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at home.
He was born in Charleston, W.Va., on February 26, 1952, son of the late James and Marie (Burns) Lockard of Loudendale, W.Va.
He was a proud and dedicated U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War. When he was younger, Darrell was a preacher and an OTR truck driver who had traveled through almost every state in the U.S. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Darrell will be sorely missed by all those he had touched. He is survived by his devoted wife and companion of 20 years, Georgina "Gina" Lockard of Foster; two sons, Darrell E. Lockard of Charleston and Jason A. Lockard of Charleston; stepson, Travis B. Seabolt of Foster; stepdaughter, Ashley D. Seabolt of Foster; brother, Jimmy A. Lockard of Loudendale; sisters, Jane L. Johnson of Melbourne, Fla., and Susan Lockard-Hammock of Loudendale; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a Christian by faith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Blinded Veterans Association at https://bva.networkforgood.com.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.