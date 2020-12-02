Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

DARRELL G. HINKLE, 51, of Mt. Hope, WV, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at WVU United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. Due to COVID-19, no service will be held. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.