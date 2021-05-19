DAVID ALAN SAUNDERS, 47, of Putnam County, WV, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Saunders, and sister, Angelica Saunders.
David is survived by his mother, Vicky Gill of Hurricane, WV; son Devon Saunders; daughter Faith Saunders; step-daughter, Maddie Mae Alford; half-sister Brandi Saunders; and half-brother Joseph Saunders, all of Winfield, WV; an uncle and aunt, and several cousins.
There will be no services at this time. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.