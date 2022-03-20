Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DAVID ALAN SCHAU, a native of Erie, PA but a resident of Charleston, WV for the past 30 years, passed away on March 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents John Edward Schau and Margaret Rung Schau.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Barbara Schau (Majersky), and three brothers, Arthur Schau, Michael Schau, and John Schau, as well as many nieces, nephews, inlaws and friends with whom David shared his life.
David valued education and earned Masters Degrees in Reading Education (Clarion University) and Library Science (Edinboro University). He was eight years retired from his position as Reference Librarian at the Main Branch of the Kanawha County Public Library.
David was well known as The Answer Man throughout the community for his encyclopedic knowledge of the great and trivial, as well as the ability to root out what he did not know first hand.
Outside of work, David led a full and interesting life. He was a lifelong stamp collector and developed a very large and diverse collection. He augmented his collection in his many travels. David was the King of the Road Trip, putting many, many miles on his cars with his travels all through the nooks and crannies of the contiguous 48 states.
He and Barbara also enjoyed international travel, visiting the homes and countries of the many foreign exchange students they hosted over the years. He made numerous friends in his travels because of his open and outgoing personality and natural curiosity. As Barbara was fond of saying, "David never met a stranger".
An avid sports fan, David was a lifelong (and, admittedly, long-suffering) fan of the Cleveland Indians, as well as a fantasy baseball enthusiast with numerous trophies and plaques to show for his efforts.
A Memorial Service will be held in David's honor 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia St. E, Charleston, WV 25301 with Rev. Father Dominic Athishu officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
For those who cannot attend, Live Streaming of the service can be seen on the day of the service, by going to www.barlowbonsall.com where you can find the streaming address at the bottom of David's Obituary and you can also leave condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in David's name to the Kanawha County Library or Preservation College of Aberdeen, SD.
