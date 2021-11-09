Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DAVID CLYDE WHITE, 58, of South Charleston passed away on November 6, 2021 following a long illness. He was born into the world as a military brat on April 20, 1963 at Kimbrough Army Hospital, Ft. Meade, Maryland. He began grade school at Ft. Clayton in the Panama Canal Zone. He later attended Fairmont Senior High and the Marion County Vo-Tech School. David was employed primarily as a dental lab technician, working many years for several labs in the Charleston and Clarksburg, WV areas and he operated his own lab for many years. He also worked as a welder and industrial demolition worker. He enjoyed camping and fishing, cooking and grilling, and was a gardener and skilled back -yard mechanic.
David is survived by wife Laura White of South Charleston, son Tyler Dane White ( fianc e Savannah Wilson-Smith) and grandson Carter Dane White of Strasburg, Virginia, brother Stephen White (Deborah) of Wytheville, Virginia and niece Emily White of Anchorage, Alaska. Also survived by step-daughter and granddaughter Meghan Miller and Patience Sweat of Dunbar WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents John M. and Ethel Armstead White of Clendenin WV and brother Thomas E. White, and former wife Cheryl Miller, mother of his son.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home and Crematorium is handling arrangements and there will be no services at this time.