DAVID EARL ALVIS, 77, of Cross Lanes passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 following a brief illness.
Born on June 13, 1943 in Spencer, West Virginia, he was the second son of the late Harlan and Elizabeth Alvis. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Robert.
Graduating from Spencer High School, he went on to receive his bachelor's degree from West Virginia State College.
Working his way up from Draftsman to Director of the Planning Office, David retired from the City of Charleston in 1998 with more than thirty years' public service. He then served as Property Manager for Four S Development in Teays Valley till his passing. Throughout his career, he was widely known for his warm sense of humor, integrity, and eagerness to help others.
First and foremost, David was a family man. Family was always at the forefront of his thoughts and deep in his heart, especially his beloved wife, Debbie. A loving and devoted husband, sacrificial father and proud father-in-law and grandfather, he took great pride and joy in his family.
David is survived by wife, Debbie; daughter, Jennifer Alvis of Cross Lanes; son, Sean Alvis, daughter-in-law, Kim and grandson, Gabriel Alvis of Charleston; beloved basset hound, Bella; sister, Karen Roberts of Hayesville, North Carolina; brother, John Alvis of Scott Depot; and Paul Ice of Cross Lanes and Twan Reynolds of Beards Fork who he viewed as sons. The Alvis family would like to extend sincere appreciation and special thanks to the Summers family for their thoughtfulness and support, as well as the staff and members of Bible Center Church for their prayers, care, and love.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation to St Jude's Children's Hospital which held a special place in David's heart. Honoring his wishes there will be no public service at this time.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.