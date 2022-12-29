Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
On Thursday, December 22, 2022, DAVID "GREGG" WARD, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 65. Gregg was born on March 9, 1957, in Kingstree, SC, to Reverend Rhett and Barbara (Rodgers) Ward.
He graduated from Williamsburg Academy then joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Nashville. On September 4, 2004, he married Charlamayne "Julie" Blair. They raised two daughters, Sarah and Tiffany.
Gregg owned Coast Plumbing & Construction in the Charleston, SC, area for over 28 years before retiring to West Virginia and Florida with his wife. He enjoyed going to the beach, Universal Studios, Planet Fitness, and doing anything with his family. He was wholly devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and mother-in-law, Charlotte Byrd (Keith Hill). He was known for his kindness, genuine smile, sense of humor, and love of life. Gregg had a gift and ability to have a conversation with anyone he met.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, Rhett and Barbara, an infant brother, and a brother, Rhett Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his two daughters, Sarah (Doug) Ward King of Morgantown, WV, and Tiffany (Kenny) Ward Stemple Lovejoy of Charleston, WV; his grandchildren, Kobie and Douglas Jr.; his sister, Cynthia (Milton) Gantt of Conway, SC; his niece, Mandy Gantt Tobin of Merritt Island, FL; brother, George "Bo" (Laura) Ward of Kingstree, SC; many cousins, including Ondra Hanna, Cheryl Lara, Jenny Edgeworth, Tanya Fuller, Clark and Esther Ward, his Uncle Tiny and Aunt Betty Lynn, all of Kingstree, SC, and many others.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Gregg and his family on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a military funeral service and interment at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on January 2, 2023, at 0900 in Mims, FL.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 1431 Ravinia Road, Charleston, WV 25314.