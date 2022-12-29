Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
On Thursday, December 22, 2022, DAVID "GREGG" WARD, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 65. Gregg was born on March 9, 1957, in Kingstree, SC, to Reverend Rhett and Barbara (Rodgers) Ward.

He graduated from Williamsburg Academy then joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Nashville. On September 4, 2004, he married Charlamayne "Julie" Blair. They raised two daughters, Sarah and Tiffany.

