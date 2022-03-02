Thank you for Reading.

DAVID JEREMY MONK, 40, passed away suddenly on January 22, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Gladys Monk.

David is survived by his wife, Heather; stepchildren, Raeann and Steven; brother, Jackie; sister, Paulette; two nieces, Rhoda and Brandi; and his loving dog, Abby.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of arrangements.

