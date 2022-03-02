David Jeremy Monk Mar 2, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website DAVID JEREMY MONK, 40, passed away suddenly on January 22, 2022.He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Gladys Monk.David is survived by his wife, Heather; stepchildren, Raeann and Steven; brother, Jackie; sister, Paulette; two nieces, Rhoda and Brandi; and his loving dog, Abby.A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Jeremy Monk Raeann Brandi Paulette Jackie Steven Rhoda Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dennie Lee Hoffman Blank Brittany Jacaia Weldon John Patrick Carter Pierson Blank Carol Angela Johnson Larry A Rhodes Blank John Pierson Blank Terri Elizabeth Thaxton Sylvia Elaine Jarrett Smith Blank William Carroll Lovejoy Robert Clayton Elswick Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down