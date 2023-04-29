Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DAVID JOSEPH HARK, 79, passed away April 27, 2023 at home after a long illness.
He was a resident of Shepherdstown, WV for more than 42 years, was born September 21, 1943 in Charleston, WV.
He was a photographer, Army veteran, businessman, teacher & internet consultant and also was a member of the Beth Sholom Congregation of Fredrick Maryland.
David was preceded in death by his father, Israel L. Hark, mother Tessie Rubenstein Hark & nephew Allen Lee Hark.
He is survived by his wife Katherine Moyers Hark, brother Ben (Jane) of Charleston, WV, niece Laura Hark Plumley of Shady Spring, WV and many in-laws from Gilmer County, WV.
David grew up in Charleston, Kanawha City & graduated from Charleston High School in 1961. He studied physics at Purdue University before transferring to WVU where he graduated cum laude in 1968. In 1969 he received a master's degree in motion picture speech from WVU.
Following completion of OCS at WVU, he enlisted in the US Army & spent active duty as a photo officer at Camp Drum, NY, Fort Monmouth, NJ and last in South Korea 1971.
After the Army, he opened a photo shop in Martinsburg, WV with longtime friend, Jim VanEvera. In 1974, he taught photography at Shepherd College (now University) as an adjunct professor.
David started the business Internet Help & traveled all over the country teaching public & private employees from basic computer skills to software programs. He used his zoom teaching skills in later years.
A private graveside service with immediate family will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the B'nai Israel Cemetery, within the Spring Hill Cemetery Charleston, WV. Rabbi Victor Urecki will be officiating.