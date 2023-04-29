Thank you for Reading.

DAVID JOSEPH HARK, 79, passed away April 27, 2023 at home after a long illness.

He was a resident of Shepherdstown, WV for more than 42 years, was born September 21, 1943 in Charleston, WV.

