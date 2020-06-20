DAVID LAWRENCE GRAHAM, 59, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital and is now walking with the Lord.
David was born on December 12, 1960, in Pikeville, Ky.
He was a licensed electrician and was employed through DuPont.
David graduated from George Washington High School.
He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Lee Graham.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly A. Graham; father, Reuben Graham; son, Christian Dahms; daughters, Heather and Summer Scott; and cousins, Susan Onion and Sarah Graham.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of David to Alcoholics Anonymous, A.A. World Services Inc., P.O. Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163.
Condolences can be sent to the family via www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.