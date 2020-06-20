David Lawrence Graham

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

DAVID LAWRENCE GRAHAM, 59, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital and is now walking with the Lord.

David was born on December 12, 1960, in Pikeville, Ky.

He was a licensed electrician and was employed through DuPont.

David graduated from George Washington High School.

He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Lee Graham.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly A. Graham; father, Reuben Graham; son, Christian Dahms; daughters, Heather and Summer Scott; and cousins, Susan Onion and Sarah Graham.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of David to Alcoholics Anonymous, A.A. World Services Inc., P.O. Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163.

Condolences can be sent to the family via www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Caruthers, Charles - 1 p.m., Noah White Cemetery, Bim.

Cross, Jenny - 11 a.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.

Fernatt, James - 1 p.m., Church of Prophecy, Hugheston.

Fortner, Iris - 2 p.m., First Assembly of God, Mount Hope.

Helmick, Ray - 2 p.m., Helmick Cemetery, Exchange.

Pumphrey, William - 11 a.m., New Directions Ministry, St. Albans.

Reynolds, Kaylan - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Richmond, Mary - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Shaffer, Wade - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Sizemore, Sally - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Tinney, John - 1 p.m., Braxton Memorial Cemetery.

Tweel, S. Brooke - 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary, Huntington.

Wick, Darlene - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.

Wooten, Kermit - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.