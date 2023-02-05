Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
DAVID McFARLAND passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023, at the age of 86, with his wife Pam at his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perc and Marion McFarland, and sister-in-law, Karen McFarland.
In addition to his wife Pam of 53 years, he is survived by his five children, Kim (Larry), David II (Vickie), Susan (Gary), Jennifer (Ryan), and Elizabeth (Nathan); 29 grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as brothers John of St. Louis and Bill (Gay) of Indianapolis.
David was born and grew up in St. Louis, was educated at St. Louis Country Day School, attended Kenyon College for two years and graduated with a BS degree in Business from Washington University. He worked in retail store management for 55 years in St. Louis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Charleston, WV. He served and was an officer for several philanthropic Board of Directors and was the Kanawha Valley Fellowship Home's Executive Director for 12 years until he retired in 2021. He was always grateful for his family, friends, and God given opportunities.
David's life will be celebrated this spring in St. Louis at a family gathering.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kanawha Valley Fellowship Home, 1121 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301 or HospiceCare WV, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387.