DAVID NORRIS ESCUE, 78, of St. Albans, WV, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 14, 2020. He is survived by sons, Jeffrey D. Escue (Brandy) and Bryan B. Escue (Amie); grandchildren; Kylee, Emily, Lincoln, Bronson, Afton, and Anderson; great-grandchildren Carson, Adelyn, Nolan, and Oliver.
Per David's request, there will be no visitation or services.
A celebration of his life will be observed at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
