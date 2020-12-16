Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
DAVID NORRIS ESCUE, 78, of St. Albans, WV, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 14, 2020. He is survived by sons, Jeffrey D. Escue (Brandy) and Bryan B. Escue (Amie); grandchildren; Kylee, Emily, Lincoln, Bronson, Afton, and Anderson; great-grandchildren Carson, Adelyn, Nolan, and Oliver.

Per David's request, there will be no visitation or services.

A celebration of his life will be observed at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.