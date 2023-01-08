Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DAVID RAY WALKER, 68, of South Charleston, WV passed away on December 30, 2022. He was born November 19, 1954 to the late Henry Lee and Maxine Thelma Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Simpkins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cathy Walker; his son, Alex; his brother, Mike Walker (Sandy); his sisters Betty Sloane, Susan Prater, and Melissa Hollinshead (James); brother-in-law Mark Crouch (Lisa), sister-in-law Marsha Gunnoe; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He leaves behind family, friends and neighbors who will miss him greatly.
Dave attended school at Winfield Elementary, Mountain Heights Elementary, Spring Hill Junior High, and South Charleston High School, graduating in 1973. He played basketball in junior and senior high schools and was a big fan of college b-ball, especially the WVU team.
Dave worked as a plumber most of his adult life at Crouch Plumbing and EJ Thompson Plumbing. He worked for a while at his dream job at Spring Hill Rod and Gun.
Dave was a member of the Mountaineer Flintlock Rifles Association. He attended monthly shoots with his muzzleloading buddies and served as vice-president of the club for years. He also served the club by cooking his famous brown beans for the monthly shoots and as editor of the club newsletter.
A memorial service to remember and honor Dave will be held at a later date.