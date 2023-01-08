Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
DAVID RAY WALKER, 68, of South Charleston, WV passed away on December 30, 2022. He was born November 19, 1954 to the late Henry Lee and Maxine Thelma Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Simpkins.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cathy Walker; his son, Alex; his brother, Mike Walker (Sandy); his sisters Betty Sloane, Susan Prater, and Melissa Hollinshead (James); brother-in-law Mark Crouch (Lisa), sister-in-law Marsha Gunnoe; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He leaves behind family, friends and neighbors who will miss him greatly.

