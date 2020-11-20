David Scott Farris

SCOTT FARRIS passed away at home in the evening hours of November 14, 2020. Sadly, he now joins his older brother, Joey, who passed away just six weeks prior. There is some peace knowing his family was nearby.
He was the third-born child to Joe and Sheila Farris, born November 21, 1991 and was preceded in death by his brother Joey Farris, by his paternal grandparents Joe and Mary Lou Farris and maternal grandmother Anita Skyles and his uncles David Skyles and David Farris.
Left to treasure his memory are his parents, his sister Paula; maternal grandfather Paul Skyles; uncles Kevin Skyles and Corey Farris, aunt Christy Farris Morris; cousins G.W. Morris III, Corey Morris Webster (Robert); Derrick Skyles, Kristian and Kourtney Skyles and others.
Scott grew into an extraordinarily cerebral man, always doing his research and showing you evidence that supported his position. He could craft an argument out of the smallest bits of information, and did so with whomever would listen. He truly loved all sports and played some, too. From his youthful days of playing baseball and football, he was humble about his athletic abilities. He loved thinking about sports, philosophizing about them and meticulously researching sports statistics, anticipating the results with a studied wager to bring extra excitement to whatever the game. Scott also appreciated and loved food of all kinds, and leftovers were never safe within his reach.
Scott's reasoning capability brought him to some interesting ideas about the world, and through his struggles he remained positive, always the free spirit. He loved his family, deeply and without reservation. When he lost his brother, he felt as though he had lost his best friend. Scott's death left his family devastated, but this truth remains: The aching loss of this soul is truly profound, but he suffers no more.
Due to the pandemic, a visitation will not be held and a private graveside service will be led by Reverend Bart Hodel on November 21, 2020, 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to West Virginia Health Right or Manna Meal in Scott's name.
Condolences may be sent to the Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home site: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.