David Whittington

DAVID BRIAN WHITTINGTON,69 passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice West surrounded by his mother and sister.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Whittington; and sister Ann Baldwin.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Whittington and sister, Brenda Taylor. Also left to cherish his memory are his nephews Daniel, Grant, and Andrew; and niece Kalli.
His body has been donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry, so therefore there will be no service at this time.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.