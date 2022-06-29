Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DAYTON THEODORE "NIPPY" CAMPBELL, Grandfather Extraordinaire, passed away peacefully at his home on June 25, 2022, at the age of 91.
Well into his 80s, Dayton, known by many as "Nippy," was an avid tennis player, usually playing at least three days a week. Throughout the past 40 years, he spent many days at his camp on the Greenbrier River with his family, especially enjoying fishing and gardening.
Nippy was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and afterward graduated from Morris Harvey College with a dual degree in mathematics and accounting. He enjoyed reading Shakespeare and studying languages, taking two years each of Spanish and German at West Virginia State College, post-graduate. At age 55, Nippy retired from DuPont Chemical Plant, then worked for H & R Block part-time, until deciding to fully retire and spend more time on the Greenbrier River.
Nippy is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Doris Campbell; daughter, Victoria L. Casey (F. Alfred Sines, Jr.); grandchildren: Brian P. Casey (Sonja), Devin J. Casey (Tiffany), Ron A. Campbell (Tara), Adam J. Campbell, and Elizabeth P. Campbell; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his mother, Della Campbell; father, Joseph Campbell; son, Dayton A. "Tony" Campbell; brother, Earl Campbell; and sister, Connie Campbell.
Nippy will be remembered for his love of music and the vast knowledge that he shared with his family. If you were riding in the car with him, you likely would be listening to show tunes or songs from the '50s or even David Allan Coe. But Nippy especially will be remembered for his sense of humor, often reducing his grandsons to hysterics.
The immediate family will meet privately at Noon on Thursday, June 30, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV, and then friends and family are invited to meet with us from 1 to 1:50 p.m. There will be no service.
A private burial will take place at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, WV.