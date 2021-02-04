DEBBIE JO JONES, 62, of St. Albans, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Slack.
She is survived by her father, James Slack; son, James Jones; daughter, Jennifer Jones; "adopted" daughter, Kaleena Reveal; and her grandchildren, James Humphrey, Joseph Humphrey, Caitlyn Miller, Paige Eggleston, Gracen Huffman, James "Max" Jones, Lydia Jones and Collin Reveal.
Debbie was a free spirit who lived her life with open arms and showed love to any person who needed it. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation Gathering will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV. Per Debbie's wishes, she will be cremated.
Due to COVID-19, per the Governors orders face masks must be worn and social distancing observed.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.