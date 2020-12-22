DEBORAH JUNE BURFORD, 68, of Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at CAMC Memorial. Private Graveside Service will be held. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
