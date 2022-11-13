Thank you for Reading.

Debra Ann Johnson Lovejoy
DEBRA ANN "DEBBIE" JOHNSON LOVEJOY, 66, of Shirkey Ford at First Creek in Sissonville next to the Pocatalico River, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

She was born on June 24, 1956 to the late Ruth Irene White Johnson and Leonard Leroy Johnson who were the founding owners of Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

