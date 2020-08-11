DEBRA GENE MULL, passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital , Morgantown, WV Thursday, August 6, 2020. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
