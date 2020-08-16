Debra Gene Mull

Heaven received an angel in DEBRA GENE "DEBBIE" MULL on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after a short illness.
A native of West Virginia, Debbie was born April 5, 1953 in Charleston and was a 1971 graduate of George Washington High School. She later earned a Master's Degree in Counseling from West Virginia University. Residing in Morgantown, WV helping others was her life's work.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Evans Mull of Charleston.
She is survived by her mother, Thelma (Mull) Spatz of Charleston, WV; brothers, Williams Stephen (Kay) of Leesburg, GA, Alan Spatz (Michelle) of Los Angeles; sisters, Sandra Williams (Jim) of Charleston, WV, Patricia Mull of Christiansburg, VA, LeeAnn Volkman (Gordon) of Mason, Ohio; and long-time companion, Nicholas Reiner of Morgantown; nephews, Kristopher, Jeremy, David, Adam, Daniel; and nieces, Laura, Valerie, Kimberly and Kelly.
Due to the COVID-19 the family will hold a private memorial service at Christ Church United Methodist columbarium with Dr. Jay Parkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Debbie's memory to Hubbard Hospice House.
Loving and loved she will be greatly missed.
Condolences may be sent to: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.