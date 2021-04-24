Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
DEBRA KAY SAXTON, 64, of Marmet, WV, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. The body will be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

