DENISE HALE SKILES, 61, passed away peacefully November 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, with visitation beginning at 12, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.