DENNIS ELWOOD DAVIS SR., 79, of Institute, WV, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at home with his wife and son.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond E. and Martha G. Davis; his sister, Lillian Kathryn Curry; brother, Richard H. Davis; and first wife, Cora Sue Davis.
His military service began in 1959 when he joined ROTC at West Virginia State College. In 1964, he enlisted in the United States Army and graduated in 1965 from the Non-Commissioned Officer School in Fort Sill, OK. He received his honorable discharge in 1970.
In 1968, he received his Bachelor of Science in Education from West Virginia State College. He began his career as a teacher at Dupont Junior High School in 1968. In 1975, he received his Master of Science from Marshall University. Dennis went on to become Job Placement Specialist at the Ben Franklin Career Center, Coordinator of Adult Education at the Garnet Career Center, Coordinator of Cooperative Education and finally Assistant Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools for Vocational, Technical and Adult Education. He spent 29 years with the Kanawha County school system.
In 1996, Governor Cecil Underwood appointed Dennis as Executive Director of Workforce Development for West Virginia, where he served for four years. Dennis founded the Davis Property Preservation Company and retired from this work in 2009. In 2013, he served briefly as a member of the Kanawha County Board of Education, filling a previous member's unexpired term. In January 2017, Governor Jim Justice appointed Dennis as Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. He gave his life in service to his country and was dedicated to honoring the veterans of West Virginia and the United States of America.
He was a loving and dedicated husband and father. Together 38 years, he is survived by his wife, Margaret L. Davis; children, Raymond E. Davis, Denise Renee Davis Sutton (husband Earl Sutton), Erin M. Stuck, Katherine L. Sekercak (husband Britt Sekercak), and Dennis E. "Woody" Davis Jr.; his sister, Juanita McCarty, and two brothers, Harold Eugene Davis (wife Jane) and James Arthur Davis (wife Lynn); and 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren
Burial services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV with Pastor Harold Gilmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is inviting friends and loved ones to make donations to the West Virginia Veterans Home, 512 Water Street, Barboursville, WV 25504 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
