Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
DENNY MARK DOLIN, 85, of South Charleston, WV, passed away July 4, 2021, at Magnolia Assisted Living, Hurricane, WV. Per his request, he was cremated. No services will be held. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.

