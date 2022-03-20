Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DESIREE DEA CATALANO, 65, died peacefully and surrounded by love on March 11, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born on September 14, 1956, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of A.W. "Red" and Iva Mae Jarrett.
Desiree lived life to the fullest, always seeing positivity in every situation, and she strove to help others do the same. She loved life and was adored by everyone who knew her. Desiree loved being among nature, rafting, and swimming in rivers, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Always a free spirit, Desiree lived her life with an "Eat Dessert First" philosophy that those who knew and loved her will miss terribly.
Desiree was preceded in death by her father, Red Jarrett, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She leaves behind the loves of her life - son Donald Joseph Catalano (Carrie) and two grandsons, Joey and Jack Catalano. Desiree also leaves behind her beloved mother, Iva Jarrett; her brother, Greg Jarrett; and her devoted sister, Lisa Childers, as well as two nephews, Phillip and Spencer Childers. Her beloved "family" includes Clifford and Sharon Sprague and their daughters, Audrey and Alicia (Adam).
