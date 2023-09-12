Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

DIXIE LEE GIBSON, 81, of Charleston, W.Va., died at CAMC Hospice on September 10, 2023.

Dixie was formerly an employee at Young's Floral, Charleston.

