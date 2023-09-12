Dixie Lee Gibson Sep 12, 2023 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website DIXIE LEE GIBSON, 81, of Charleston, W.Va., died at CAMC Hospice on September 10, 2023.Dixie was formerly an employee at Young's Floral, Charleston.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Gibson Sr., and her son, Donald Gibson.Dixie is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Lloyd) Baldwin of Amelia, Va.; her son, Charles W. Gibson Jr. (Michele) of Post, Texas; along with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.A private family service will be held at a later date.You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Genealogy Recommended for you Latest News Arts roundup: Sept. 12-18, 2023 FOOTMAD releases 2023-24 schedule Hoppy Kercheval: Remembering those representing the best of us (Opinion) Rick Staton: Going downhill fast at WVU (Opinion) Tom Crouser: Is Trump already ineligible for the presidency? (Opinion) Ken Silverstein: Putin glorifies past, Ukraine eyes freedom (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: What 'never forget' should mean 22 years later top story Justice helped shape Board of Governors considering cuts to WVU programs Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV How a West Virginia mother of 15 started Grandparents Day Open air art competition offering $3,000 in prize money Healthy Grandfamilies director discusses growth, services of free, statewide initiative Film Futures Foundation paves way for economic diversification through state-made cinema CSX and CPKC partnering on hydrogen conversion