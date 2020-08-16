DOLORES SORRELL PAUL, age 88, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, August 10, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West following a short illness. She was born October 6, 1931, in Chicago, IL, the oldest daughter of the late Lindsey and Ruth Sorrell.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 62 years, David Edward Paul; sister, Carolyn Heuer; brother, Duane Sorrell; and grandson, David J. Paul.
She was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dolores is survived by one daughter, Diana Paul Cook (Charlie); and two sons, Tony Paul (Marsha) and Andy Paul (Shae); six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at St. Matthews Columbarium. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements