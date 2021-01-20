DOLORES ANN "BUTCHIE" MCWHIRTER WISEMAN, 74, of Charleston,WV., gained her angel wings Monday, January 18, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will have a celebration of life at a later date. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
