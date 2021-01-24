DOLORES ANN "BUTCHIE" MCWHIRTER WISEMAN, 74, of Charleston, WV gained her angel wings Monday, January 18, 2021.
Dolores was born January 15, 1947, to the late Otto Leslie and Sarah Frances Evans McWhirter. She was a native of Mink Shoals, WV, and a 1965 graduate of Charleston High School.
Dolores was a retiree Crossing Guard, with J.E. Robbins and the City of Charleston for many years.
Dolores, a devout Christian, was a member of Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. For anyone who knew Dolores, knew she loved to speak her mind, loved her food, and loved her beloved dog, Josie.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Leslie Grant and Robert Lee "Bob" McWhirter; and two grandchildren, Victoria and T.J. Ross.
She is survived by her daughters, Frances (Lenny) Keiffer of Pinch, WV, and Cathy (Chris) Pennington of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Wayne (Amy), Marie, Taylor (Hunter), Katy, Erin (Will), and Peyton; great-grandchildren, Talbert, Holden, and Paxton; sister, Barbara Miller; sister-in-law Patsy McWhirter; cousin Mary Beam, and her lifelong best friend of 51 years, Carol White, all of Charleston; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will have a Celebration of Life service for "Butchie" at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions for her burial expenses; please contact her daughters. The family also asks that everyone please, wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance, and stay safe.
"We love you, Butchie. You will never be forgotten."
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.